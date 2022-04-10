John C. Quinn, IV (1963–2022)



WILTON – John C. Quinn IV, 58, of Wilton, passed away peacefully in his sleep due to natural causes on April 5, 2022.

He was born on June 7, 1963, in Boston, Mass., to John C. Quinn III, and Nancy J. Quinn (Sturtevant). Throughout his childhood he was accompanied by his little sister that he was very protective of and often referred to her as, “My Deby.” Growing up you could find John enjoying the outdoors with his friends; hunting, fishing, and cruising the back roads in Jeeps. John grew up in East Wilton, Maine and graduated from Mt. Blue High School. He was a multi-sport athlete and won a State Championship in football his senior year.

He attended vocational school for meat cutting in Mitchell, S.D., where he met his former wife. They pursued their education and travelled the midwest until they settled in Tyler, Minn., where they had their first two daughters. John was an amazing father to his daughters and quickly instilled in them the importance of the outdoors. John enjoyed giving the girls rides in his Jeep Willy’s, and he’d often let them sit on his lap and pretend to drive around the yard. The next step in their journey lead them to Austin, Minn., where they expanded their family and had two sons. John was passionate about teaching his sons how to fish and when one caught a fish and the other didn’t, they’d stay as long as it took to make things fair. John continued his education, earning a bachelor’s degree in social work from Winona State University which ultimately lead the family to settle down in Arcadia, Wis. During the summers you could find the family of six making memories on the river in their boat called, “The Mighty Quinn.”

Anyone who knew John was touched by his kindness and humor. When John was in the room you couldn’t help but smile, his personality and positivity was contagious. John loved to joke around and laugh, even if it was at himself. In a room full of people, he was undoubtedly the loudest and funniest. He had your back, gave to those in need and was beyond loyal to his loved ones and friends. Following the death of his son John V, he moved back to Maine to find his serenity again in the environment he was raised in. He found great peace being outdoors reconnecting with his passions for hunting, fishing, and living off grid. Upon his return to Maine, he reconnected with the many loyal and trusted friends he had growing up.

John’s greatest accomplishment was being a father. His children meant more to him than anything else in the world. He was unendingly proud of his four children and supported them through the many accomplishments and difficulties in their lives. He lived vicariously through his kids teaching them to hunt and fish; they brought him so much joy and happiness. John’s family was his sole focus, and he took care of them until the end, often to the exclusion of his own needs.

To his daughter Chelsi, he leaves her with his passion for the outdoors and loyalty to her family. To his daughter Kallie, he leaves her with his caring nature and sense of humor. To his son John V, who he is accompanied by now in is final resting place, was left with his protective nature and work ethic. To his son Luke, he leaves him with his infectious smile and gift to gab.

John is survived by his children: Chelsi Q. Erbe (Jacob), Kallie M. Robb (Bryan), Luke C. Quinn, grandchild Matthew B. Robb. He is further survived by his sister Deborah Q. Reny (John), nieces; Taylor Q. Reny and Mckenna Q. Reny. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his son John C. Quinn V., and parents John C. Quinn III & Nancy J. Quinn.

In lieu of flowers, online condolences and memories can be shared in John’s Book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cards may be shared c/o Chelsi Quinn, 36048 Old Home Road, Winona, MN 55987. Cremation care has ben cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.