John DiStefano (1940-2023)

FARMINGTON – John A. DiStefano, 82, of Farmington, passed peacefully, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, early Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born in Farmington, April 29, 1940, the second son of Alfred and Phyllis (Ranger) DiStefano and received his education in local schools.

John was a loving husband, father, and friend who would always take time to listen and help. John told amazing stories and had a great sense of humor. He was a natural teacher and mentor to all who knew him.

John started his working career at Pratt’s Dealership in Farmington. He later purchased the Macomber Mill with his father-in-law. In 1976, he bought Strong Wood Products and ran it until his retirement in 2000.

John had an incredible mechanical talent to construct or repair just about anything. He was an accomplished pilot who enjoyed restoring and flying aircraft, He even created his own private airstrip at his home on Porter Hill. He enjoyed many successes owning a race car team with his life-long friend, Bill Clark in the Richwood Toothpicks #8.

After his retirement, he collected and restored antique John Deere tractors and spent many weekends pulling them at local events with Albert Campbell and other friends.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Luger) whom he married at St. Joseph’s Church in 1962, of Farmington; their children, Alfred DiStefano and his partner, Dena Abbott of Temple, Julia DiStefano and her partner, Benjamin Below, Karen DiStefano, and Michael DiStefano and his wife, Nancy, all of Farmington; 13 grandchildren, Derek, Joseph, Jacob, Dustin, Alisa, Janel, Richie, Tonya, Stephen, Ashlynn, and Hailey; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, David DiStefano; and a sister, Cheryl Ellis; He was predeceased by a sister, Anne; and a brother, Paul.

The DiStefano family invites relatives and friends to a memorial visitation, Friday, March 31, from 4-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Private family interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington, later in the spring.

The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.