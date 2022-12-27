John E. Howatt (1938-2022)

FARMINGTON – John Everett Howatt passed away late on December 24, 2022, at the Hospice House in Auburn, at the age of 84. He had been battling lung cancer.

Jack was born on Groundhogs Day, 1938 in Farmington, to Frank and Ellen Howatt. After completing high school, Jack worked at the family barber shop for several years. He later started working as a milkman for Titcomb’s Dairy. A few years later, he began driving a school bus and did this for over 25 years for both MSAD 9 and MSAD 54, before retiring. He then barbered a few more years part time at the same location he had started 50 years earlier.

Jack was married to Polly Howatt and had two sons, David and Jeffrey. After a divorce, he married his second wife Sandra which also ended in divorce. Jack resided alone in the Farmington area for his last 25 years. Jack was well known for story telling, which he did as often as someone would listen. He loved nature, was an avid hunter, fisherman, and ran a trapline. Later, he loved to paint, feed his birds, and go for nature rides in his Jeep.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters in-law, David and Kathy, as well as Jeff and Maria; three grandsons, one granddaughter; and eight great grandchildren, all of which reside in Maine.

There will be a graveside service in the spring of 2023. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.