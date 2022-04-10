John F. Dill (1939-2022)

KINGFIELD – John Foster Dill passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on April 3, 2022.

He was born on Nov. 20, 1939, to C. Carl and Gertrude Dill. He was raised in Houlton before moving to Hampden his senior year in high school. However, he delighted in his Houlton roots and loved chatting with anyone from The County.

After graduating from Husson College in 1961 with an accounting degree, he worked in Bath where he met his wife Judy, marrying her in 1963. They moved to Kingfield in 1969 and raised their two sons. There he worked for many years for the Dead River Company, and then subsequently at Knapp Brothers, the Sugarloaf Inn, and at Mt Abram High School.

John served Kingfield in multiple capacities for his entire life. Along with long-time neighbor Neal McCurdy, he coached the youth baseball program. He supported many organizations including the Parent–School Organization, the Water District, Webster Library, the town planning board, and local churches. This trust and his ability with finance made him the obvious person to collect the $1.25 it cost for school kids to ski Sugarloaf on Thursday afternoons. His financial acumen led to him being elected as town treasurer in the late 1970s and to a 25-years-long stint as a selectman, from 1997-2021. He also frequently served as moderator for Carrabassett’s town meetings, regarding success as moving through the warrant in under an hour.

Regardless of his role, John invariably conducted himself with good humor, wit, and a positive outlook. As all who may have found themselves with him in the Post Office lobby, Tranten’s parking lot, the town office, or even smack in the middle of Depot Street know, he loved talking with people. It didn’t matter if they agreed with him or not on “town business,” he would chat, poke some fun, often at himself, and be cordial. He could go to the store for a gallon of milk and be gone an hour. If Gardner Defoe was also shopping that day, count on two hours.

While never a worrier, John always kept his focus on others’ welfare. Whether this was his family, various organizations, or the town of Kingfield, he strove to ensure the best possible outcome for all. His record of service, of calm stewardship, and of brightening the corner where he was is peerless and set an example for all.

He is survived by his wife Judith Dill, his son John and spouse Lisa, granddaughters Riley and Kaitlyn, son James, and brother David. He was predeceased by his sister Helen.

In lieu of flowers, John’s family requests donations to Kingfield Youth Baseball, c/o Leanna Targett, 1292 Salem Rd, Salem, ME 04983.

Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. A celebration of John’s life is planned for May 28 at 11 a.m. from the Strong United Methodist Church with Pastor Lorrie Aikens officiating. Internment will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Houlton, ME. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.