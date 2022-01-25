John Francis Holland (1956-2022)

John Francis Holland, 65, went home to his Lord January 1, 2022. Born August 29, 1956 to Theodore Holland and Patricia DeRaspe Holland, in Rumford ME., John spent many years in the Telecommunications field servicing several systems across the country. During his time as an Internet Technician, he enjoyed tending to all the internet connections for the “12 Hours of Sebring” 2006 with his son Joshua by his side. The many hats he wore over his career were Telephone Installer, Cable Splicer, and Facilities Coordinator.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing with his family & friends, marksman shooting sports (including blowing up targets), and tinkering on automobiles with his dog by his side. A big hearted man, he was always willing to help family, friends, and neighbors. He took after his dad in that he could successfully troubleshoot any issue he was confronted with.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Cynthia Sanders Holland, his daughters Amanda Holland, Brooke Holland and Sarah Holland of Lake Placid FL, Jessica (Javier) Acosta and Tanya Forsha of Destin FL. Brother Jeff (Tracy) Holland of Bloomfield, IN, Sister Debbie (Rich) Joseph of Wilton ME. Grandchildren Hunter, Isabelle, Amara and Benjamin, several nieces and nephews by whom he will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his father and mother as well as his son Joshua Levi Holland.

Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, FL. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com