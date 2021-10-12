John Leslie Caldwell (1931-2021)

STRATTON – John Leslie Caldwell, 90, passed away on October 9, 2021 at the VA Medical Center at Togus. He was born on September 8, 1931 in Eustis, son of Ernest and Olive (Donahue) Caldwell. He graduated from Stratton High School seventy years ago, in the class of 1951. In July of 1951, John joined the U.S. Navy and served his country for four years of active duty, during the time of the Korean Conflict, being honorably discharged as a Boilerman, 2nd Class. On December 7, 1953, John married Florence Palmer in Philadelphia, PA, and she predeceased him on July 26, 2015.

John delivered milk via horse and wagon to Flagstaff as a teenager. He worked on many river drives, was a bus driver and janitor at the Stratton School. For many years, he worked in the woods until he retired thirty years ago.

John was a born again Christian and Charter Member of the Calvary Bible Church, where he also served as Deacon. He was president of the Stratton Youth Program from 1963 to 1979. John loved his town and its history, and for many years was on the Board of Selectmen in Eustis, until 2016. John, with his wife Flo, donated thousands of hours to the development of the Stratton/Eustis Food Pantry. During the 1970’s, John and Flo were very instrumental in the development of Blanchard Park. They worked on grants for the tennis court, basketball court and for the necessary equipment. The park was built with very little taxpayers money, and that was because of their efforts. John was a quiet “doer” and didn’t need praise. He just loved to help anywhere that he could.

John enjoyed deer hunting, walking in the woods, carpentry work, driving his skidder and running his saw. He loved his family and was proud of all of them.

John is survived by his sons, David Caldwell and wife Barbara of Columbus, MS, Bruce Caldwell and wife Mary Ann of Manchester, CT, Craig Caldwell and wife Kim of Clarksville, TN; daughter, Lynne Pease and husband Gregory of Stratton; ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, scattered from Maine, Connecticut, Mississippi, Tennessee to Newfoundland, Canada; brother, Frank Caldwell and wife Judy of Stratton; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Flo Caldwell, and son, James Caldwell.

Donations in John’s memory may be sent to Cavalry Bible Church Missions Fund, c/o Calvary Bible Church, POB 222, Stratton, ME 04982.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to begin at 11 am, at the Calvary Bible Church, 37 Park St. in Stratton. Interment with military honors will follow at the Upper Cemetery in Eustis. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.