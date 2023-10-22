John Louis Wilbur (1939-2023)

John L. Wilbur passed away peacefully on October 20, he was 84 years old. Born August 28, 1939, in Kingfield, the son of Francis and Junie (Dunton) Wilbur. He married the love of his life Judith (Judy) Scribner and they were married for 55 years. He served in the Army Reserves for eight years. He moved to Farmington in 1971 and worked at Howards Rexall for ten years, then worked at Farmington Farmers Union where he was Manager for 27 years. He was a member of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, a member of Masonic Mt. Bigelow Lodge #202 A.F. & A.M. and belonged to other organizations including Kora Shrine in Lewiston. For hobbies, he loved to travel and went on 17 cruises. He also loved to read, complete crossword puzzles, and put together puzzles and frame them. He is survived by three sons: John (Cindy), David, and Christopher (Autumn). His brother Sam, sister Carlene, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Judy, son Kevin, and brother Robert.

Donations in his memory to Franklin County Animal Shelter. Arrangements under the care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services 488 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington 04938. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday November 4 at 1 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s, 488 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington.