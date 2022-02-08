John M. Chapman (1950-2022)

STRONG – John Michael Chapman, 71, passed away on February 1, 2022, at his home in Strong with his family by his side. He was born on August 25, 1950, in Farmington, son of George and Loretta (Nowotarski) Chapman. John was educated in the schools of Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1968. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years, 1969 – 1973, and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. On December 26, 1970, John married Darlene Daggett of New Sharon. John went on to become a certified master plumbing and heating technician. Over the years, he worked for Harlen Doak & Son in Rangeley, Hannaford Plumbing & Heating in Farmington, and Norris Preble Plumbing & Heating in Madison, as well as being self-employed while living in Rangeley. John enjoyed fishing, watching football, racing and nature shows, gardening, cookouts, and spending time with family.

John is survived by his son, Scott Chapman and his wife, Kiri of Strong; daughter, Meika Carter and her husband, Eric of Holderness, NH; grandson, Kody Chapman and granddaughter, Lydia Chapman of Strong; granddaughters, Marissa Carter and Eliza Carter of Holderness, NH; and his ex-wife, Darlene (Daggett) Chapman of Farmington. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Loretta Chapman; his sister, Susan Spear and brother in-law, Pete Spear.

A graveside service will be held later in the spring at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.