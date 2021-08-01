John R. Toothaker, Jr. (1939-2021)



PHILLIPS – John “Duna” Raymond Toothaker Jr., 82, passed away in his home on Monday, July 26, 2021.

He was born on May 26, 1939, in Madrid, to parents John, Sr. and Elvie (Dunham) Toothaker. He was the third eldest son of 12, including; June, Bub, Leland, Kendall, Bobby, Bruce, Popeye, Peanut and Baby Girl, all of whom have predeceased him; and his surviving sisters, Polly and Cheryl.

At the tender age of 13, Duna was obligated to pause his education and start working. He and his brother started stacking and loading trucks by hand. He continued working in the woods until 1956, when he and his brother Bub joined the Army. He served overseas in Germany after boot camp. Happy to return home from serving his country, he worked at Diamond Match for a short time before returning to lumbering.

On June 4, 1960, he married Margie and started their life together. After almost 50 years together, Margie passed away fighting her second bout of cancer. Together, they had seven daughters: Laurie Jo and Jerry Phillips, Bobbi and Peter Lilley, Robin and Floyd Ladd, Yolanda and Solon Smith, Kim and Scott Ladd, Jodi and Jessica Toothaker, Amy and Tim Arms. He was a father figure to many others. Duna and Margie’s family grew to include 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren. Duna’s grandchildren were the light of his life and he enjoyed spending countless hours with them any chance he got.

As you can see, family was his life. He was a hardworking, loving, generous soul who was a proud lumberman for nearly 60 years. He even returned to the woods after having major heart surgery at 70 years old. Hard work stayed with him as he continued running errands for Tim and lending a helping hand wherever needed in the saw mill. Some of his best times were spent with family and close friends.

He loved watching sporting events, family fundraisers, horse pulls with the Smith family, hanging out with Andy in the garage, watching NASCAR, working on stock cars with Roger, Farmington Fair, the poultry barn at Fryeburg Fair, UCONN Women’s Basketball, truck pulls and mud runs. He loved to socialize with anyone that had stories to share. He spent the last few years helping his family honor his wife’s memory through the Margie Toothaker Scholarship. At Duna’s request, please consider donating to the scholarship fund at margietoothakermemorial@gmail.com.

To help honor his memory, join us at his Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Phillips Area Community Center (old gym), 21 Depot St., in Phillips. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.