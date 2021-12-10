Joline Marie Howard (1940-2021)

SALEM – Joline Marie Howard “Jo” of Salem, passed Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Joline was born in Kingfield, the Daughter of Leo and Winona Raymond. She attended schools in Kingfield, played basketball three years, softball four years, and was a cheerleader for one year. She skied and was Class Treasurer Freshman year. She was in the Senior play and Library Committee her Jr. and Sr. years.

Joline married Charles Howard (Charlie), of Salem in 1959 and they were married 62 years. They raised three boys, Steve, Stanley and Stuart and had one grandson Nolan. She worked at Tranten’s old store, Forster Manufacturing in Dryden, Sugarloaf Ski Resort and Cathedral Pines Campground with Charlie. She enjoyed cleaning and working around the yard, riding bicycle and long walks. One of her favorite social gatherings was the Morrell Family reunion every year with her side of the family.

Joline worked at The Salem Economic Ministry’s Thrift store with Charlie for 17 years. She really enjoyed this job putting clothes out on the racks, cleaning and was a social butterfly with the customers. She had many friends who enjoyed her helpfulness there. Joline fully retired in 2001 and enjoyed sitting in the garage with the doors open watching nature and chatting with friends stopping by. Joline was a member of the Ladies Salem Pine Tree Club for 20 years. This club put on Bean Suppers to raise money for Christmas gifts for children in Salem with a party and Santa bringing gifts.

Joline was pre deceased by her parents and brother Arthur Jr, and her older sister Pat. She will be laid to rest at the Mt. Abram Cemetery in Salem with graveside services and a Celebration of her Life in the spring. She was loved and will be missed by all. her knew her. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.