Jonah Corkum (1994-2022)

The family of Jonah Dennis Gerard Corkum, 27, is sad to announce his sudden and tragic passing on June 23, 2022.

Jonah was born on Dec. 1, 1994 to David and Sherry (Leach) Corkum.

Jonah leaves behind a large and loving family. He is survived by his mother Sherry Leach and her husband Michael Ball; his son Adrian; his three brothers: Dylan Clark and his wife Amanda, Quinn Corkum, Micah Corkum and his significant other Natashia; his three sisters Cassandra Frost and her husband Joshua, Veronica Corkum, and Noreese Corkum; his paternal grandmother Josephine Corkum, and his maternal grandfather Richard Leach, as well as four nieces and one nephew.

Jonah was predeceased by his father, David Corkum, his maternal grandmother, Linda Leach, and his paternal grandfather Perley Corkum.

If you or someone you know struggles with mental health or addiction, please seek and be willing to accept help to become well. You can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Association at 1-800-662-4537. Additionally, the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County provides and trains individuals in the use of Naloxone. They can be reached at 207-779-2463.