Jordan W. Blais (2003-2021)

LIVERMORE – Jordan W. Blais, 18, of Livermore, died tragically in an automobile accident on Saturday, June 26, 2021 on the River Road in Livermore.

He was born on May 19, 2003, to Denny Blais and Christine (Norton) Blais. He was a 2021 graduate of Spruce Mountain High School in Jay. He was an exceptional student, graduating from Spruce Mountain High School with High Honors.

Jordan loved his family and never missed an opportunity to play the part of “little brother.” He enjoyed playing card and board games with his brothers and sisters. He loved working on his car, going for long rides, working out at the gym with his Marine poolee buddies, spending time with his lifelong best friend, Isaac. Jordan loved all of his pets but had a special bond with his dog, Preacher. Jordan enjoyed camping and white water rafting with his Mom, Ernie and Elijah. They traveled extensively and Jordan prided himself for trying new foods.

He is survived by his his mother, Christine (Norton) Blais and husband Ernest (Ernie) DeLuca of Livermore; his father, Denny Blais and partner Tracy Arcari of Jay; his brothers Elijah Blais of Livermore, and Christopher Labbe and wife Beth of Livermore Falls; his sister, Megan Chandra and husband Timothy of Jay; his maternal grandparents, Craig and Janice Norton of Fayette; his aunts, Kelly Small and partner Norm of Gray, and Sarah Boehm and partner Brad of Greene; his uncle, Carey Norton and his wife Jennifer of Fayette; from his aunts and uncle Jordan was blessed with many cousins that he spent time with: Isaiah, Jeremiah, Brayden, Emma, Skylar and Olivia.

He is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Robert (Bob) Blais, his paternal grandmother, Victoria Baum, and his cousin, Kyah. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, July 9 at Finley Funeral home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Visiting hours will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 at the funeral home. A private family interment at Moose Hill Cemetery, 31 Record Road, Livermore Falls will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a fund has been set up to meet the mental health needs of Spruce Mountain High School students through trainings, direct services, and other needs, donations in Jordan’s name may be made to this fund: Student Support Fund, 33 Community Drive, Jay, ME 04239.