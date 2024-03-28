Joseph Herman St. Pierre (1933-2024)

FARMINGTON – Joseph Herman St. Pierre 91, passed away at Sandy River Center on Wednesday March 20, 2024, with his three daughters and a dear friend by his side.

Joseph, one of thirteen children, who preferred to be called Herman was born on February 20, 1933, in Guerrette, Maine. The son of Ligorie & Selma (Rossignol) St. Pierre. Herman attended school and later enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Herman worked at several different places, which included the Atlas Plywood Mill in Greenville, Maine and eventually retired after 25 years of employment with the H.P. Hood Company located in Agawam, Massachusetts.

Herman was a member of the American Legion, and he attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in North Jay, Maine upon returning to Maine from Florida in June of 2020.

Herman loved to play cards, he could often be found puttering on lawn mowers which he repaired and sold from home. He was known for being a very hard worker. When he returned to Maine and moved into an apartment building in Livermore Falls, he became very good friends with Dee Bickford who was by his side when he passed.

Herman was predeceased by his parents; his spouse of 45 years, Evelyn Blanche (Blyther); two brothers, Gerald & Clarence St. Pierre; and six sisters, Priscilla Saucier, Doris Martin, Theresa St. Pierre, Bernice Strid, Grita Carson, & Phyllis Graham.

Herman is survived by three daughters, Debra & husband Richard Pickett, Elizabeth Boutin, Sherry Callahan; and son Derek St. Pierre; Grandchildren, Christopher Pickett, Charity Morin, Andre’ & Jeremy Boutin, Chad St. Pierre, Derek William & Melissa St. Pierre; Siblings, Philip & Bernard St. Pierre, Madeline Guerrette & Delores Fahey.

A Funeral will be held on April 6th at 10AM at Cornerstone Baptist Church with a luncheon to follow. Graveside service to be held this summer at the Greenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Herman’s name to Farmington United Way, 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington Maine.

The family would like to thank Penny from the Veterans Administration, Angela and staff of Orchard Park Congregate Apartments, the staff at Sandy River Center and Androscoggin Home Health Hospice staff for their care of Herman.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine 04938, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.