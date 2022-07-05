Joseph Richard Gallagan (1936-2022)

PEARL RIVER, NY – Joseph Richard Gallagan, 86, of Pearl River, NY passed away on June 29, 2022.

Joe was born Feb. 8, 1936 in Orange, NJ. He grew up in Bloomfield, NJ, attending St. Thomas the Apostle Grammar School in Bloomfield and graduated from Seton Hall Prep School in West Orange, NJ. He graduated from General Motors Institute, now known as Kettering University, in Flint, Michigan with a Bachelors degree in Engineering. He received his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, NJ.

Joe was a devoted husband to Sheila, the love of his life, married to her for 58 years, until her death in September of 2018. He lovingly cared for her through illness at the end of her life. He was an exceptional father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all. His kindness and good humor lit up a room. He will be lovingly remembered by his three children, Kathleen Tyrrell (John); Claire Andrews (Jim); Monica Monks (Tony) and his seven grandchildren, Jenna Marie, Brendan Joseph, Grace Lorraine, Benjamin Arden, Audrey Sheila, Hope Rosalyce and Tess Monica and many relatives and friends, including his sister Joan Bliss, brother-in-law, John Bliss and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind wonderful friends at the Sisters of Christian Doctrine. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Gallagan.

Joe worked at General Motors, first in Bloomfield, NJ and then in Tarrytown, NY for 42 years in Engineering and Management positions. He was part of a legacy of past family members working at General Motors spanning 90 years. Joe was also a proud member of the National Guard of NJ, serving as a Rifleman from 1960-1963.

Joe was a devoted Catholic and an active parishioner at St. Margaret’s in Pearl River for 62 years. He was a Eucharistic Minister for 28 years; a member of St. Margaret’s Parish Council for many years; and a teacher at St. Margaret’s CCD program for 28 years. He was an Associate member of the Sisters of Christian Doctrine.

He was an active member of the Civil War Roundtable of Rockland County and a member of the RCC Seniors and Pearl River Seniors groups, also serving as President and Parliamentarian of the RCC Seniors group. He took many trips with his wife and friends and especially loved his trips to Ireland and to many Civil War Battlefields.

He shared his athletic talents as a coach and coordinator in the Pearl River Boys (Panthers) and Girls (Chargers) Little League for 15 years. Many men and women remember “Mr. G” fondly from their Little League years and would stop him everywhere to say hello.

Joe was an avid golfer through all of his life, teeing up with his wife, co-workers, friends and his son-in-law. He also loved to read, especially books about the Civil War, and his library of Civil War books exceeded 200 volumes. He was a big Notre Dame fan and once two of his daughters went there, also a fan of Boston College. Joe was a proud Irish American, a true lover of all things Irish, including Mom’s Irish soda bread and corned beef and cabbage. Mostly though, he loved visiting his children and grandchildren and watching their many athletic games, plays and concerts. He was their #1 fan and they adored him. He could fix anything and gave us lots of advice on anything! Stories from the “Good old days” were his specialty. His stories brought much laughter to our family.

We want to thank the staff at Sunrise of Old Tappan, Ellen Lockhart and the team at Valley Hospice, and especially to his personal caregivers, Maria Castro and Anne McCormack for taking loving care of our father. They were so very kind and supportive.

Visitation will be held at Sorce Funeral Home in Pearl River on Tuesday, July 5 from 2-4 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret’s Church, Pearl River on Wednesday, July 6 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Nanuet.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Marydell Faith and Life Center, 640 N. Midland Avenue, Upper Nyack, NY 10960.