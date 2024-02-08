Joseph Weston (1961-2024)

JAY – Joseph A. Weston, Jr., 62, passed away February 5, 2024, at his home in North Jay. He was born on July 2, 1961, in Danbury, Connecticut, the son of Joseph and Sharon (Thompson) Weston and moved to Jay where he grew up. He graduated from Jay High School in 1979 and worked in various construction jobs throughout his lifetime.

He enjoyed visiting with friends, ice fishing with Bryan, riding his Harley, watching NASCAR and cheering on the New England Patriots. He was very fond of his stepdaughter, Kelley-Jo Couture, and enjoyed spending time with her as well as his step-granddaughters, Morgan “Bunny” and Carlee “Carlee-Q” Couture. He recently welcomed a great-granddaughter, Marrick Gould.

Joe is survived by his parents, Joseph and Sharon Weston of Warren; three sisters, Sharon and her husband Don Fournier of Readfield, Carol Wilder of Parshall, North Dakota, and Susan and her husband Steve Haley of Athens; a daughter, Karrah Knight; and a granddaughter, Kacie Albert. “UJ” also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his niece, Marissa Sue Morse and his nephew, Bryan Allen. Joe will be sadly missed by his good friend, Tim Pease.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at Wiles Remembrance Center of Jay, 308 Franklin Road, Jay at 1 pm. A reception will immediately follow the service. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.