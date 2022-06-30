Josephine D. Johnson (1941-2022)

NEW SHARON – Josephine D. “Jody” Johnson, 80, a resident of New Sharon, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at her home in New Sharon, surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 25, 1941, in Machias, the daughter of Winslow and Adelaide (Reynolds) Davis. Jody attended schools in Machiasport and later received her GED.

On Feb. 14, 1973, in Quinwood, West Virginia, she married Orville Lee Johnson. They were married for eight years before his passing in 1981. She worked as a seasonal worker raking blueberries and making wreaths. Later she worked at the local Shoe Shop and at Alternative Manufacturing in Winthrop.

She was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Livermore Falls. She was a loving mother, Nana, and friend.

She is survived by her daughter, Nola Bridges of New Sharon and Rebecca Kelleher and husband Stephen of Wilton; her sons, John Johnson and wife April of New Sharon, Terry Johnson and wife Samantha of Livermore Falls, and Brian Johnson and wife Jessica of Rumford; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and four sisters.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Orville, her son Gerald Springer, five sisters, three brothers, and her late life companion Donald “Donnie” Libby. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Jacksonville Cemetery, 700 ME-191, East Machias, Maine. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jody’s memory to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, Maine 04240.