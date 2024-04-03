Joshua Burdin (1991 – 2024)

STRONG – Joshua Allen Burdin, a kind and hardworking man, passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2024, at the age of 32. Josh, born November 17, 1991, grew up in Kingfield, Maine. He attended Mt Abram High School and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington. He later attended Central Maine Community College, earning his associate in science and technology. Josh became a respected 3-time certified water operator, a career he took pride in.

Josh’s family was his world. He was a devoted husband to his wife Julia and a patient father to their children, Serenity, Cedric and soon-to-be-born, Aubrielle. Weekends often found them piled on the couch for movie marathons or venturing out to their family camp for laughter, stories and maybe a few mosquito bites. When it came to video games, Josh was a competitive (but goodnatured) opponent, always up for a challenge from his kids.

Beyond his family Josh enjoyed tinkering. He was a self-taught plumber and carpenter. He found satisfaction in tackling projects around the house, from fixing leaky faucets to building shelves for Julia’s ever-growing collection of books. He wasn’t afraid to help others and those around him knew that they could count on him.

Josh was predeceased by his daughter, Talula; mother-in-law, Babette Burdin; aunt, Jennifer; and his maternal grandparents.

He is survived by his wife, Julia and their children, Serenity, Cedric, and Aubrielle (on the way); his parents, Stef and Pete Jensen; siblings, Tyler, Kyle, Ashley and their families; half-sister, Marissa; Julia’s parents, James and Jolene Burdin; his biological father, Greg Smith; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Josh’s warmth and willingness to help will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Though his passing leaves a hole in their lives, the memories they shared will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.