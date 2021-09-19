Joshua D. Macomber (1981-2021)

STRATTON – Joshua Dalton Macomber, 39, passed away on Sept. 14, 2021 at his home in Stratton.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1981, in Bangor. On Aug. 8, 2009, Josh married Elisabeth Frederick in Whitmore Lake, Michigan. He worked at Stratton Lumber as a lumber grader.

Josh was a member of the Calvary Bible Church in Stratton. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his wife and four children.

Josh is survived by his wife, Elisabeth Macomber and their four children: Joshua II, Elisha, Amos and Magdalena, all of Stratton; his mother Lana Macomber of Penobscot; and his grandmother, Gail Macomber of Biddeford.

Donations may be made in Josh’s memory to the Macomber Children’s College Fund, PO Box 34, Stratton, ME 04982.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m., at the Calvary Bible Church, 37 Park Street, in Stratton. RSVP to: jmacombermemorial@gmail.com Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.