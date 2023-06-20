Joshua Farnsworth (1981-2023)

Joshua Bion Farnsworth, born February 18, 1981, son of Peter B. Farnsworth and Sharon M. Farnsworth. Raised in Stratton, Maine. Graduated from Mt. Abram High School in 1999. Married to Brandi L. Farnsworth, in 2005. Father to Emma L. Berube and Brenna L. Farnsworth who he loved dearly and was very proud of. Josh loved spending time with all family and friends, which was always his top priority. Josh enjoyed everything that the State of Maine had to offer; fishing, snowmobiling, bird hunting, and more. From the age of 18, he had a career at Stratton Lumber where he made many friends along his 24 years there. Survived by his wife and two daughters, father and two sisters, Sarah Farnsworth and Katherine Phillips and many other extended family members. Predeceased by his mother. He will be loved and missed by the entire community and everyone that his light touched. A date for the celebration of life is still being determined.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Arnold Trail Snowmobile Club which can be done through the link below. arnoldtrailsnowmobileclub.com/product/make-a-donation-to-atsc/

Memories may be shared at www.dsfuneral.com