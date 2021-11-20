Joshua Lawrence Strout (2001-2021)

JAY – Joshua Lawrence Strout, 20, of Livermore passed away November 14, 2021. He was born Feb. 19, 2001 in Farmington, the son of Joey L. Strout and Kattie J. Horrocks. He worked in construction, auto repair and electronics disassembly. He enjoyed adventures of all sorts. He loved to rile friends and family up and watch them go. Josh was a loyal friend who touched the hearts of many people and let many people into his own heart.

He is survived by his parents, his step-mother Tracy, siblings Brianna and Pamela Gould, Justin and Chris Mason, and Brandon Heath, grandparents Samantha and John Horrocks and Laurette Girardin. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, and aunts whom he deeply loved. Josh was predeceased by his grandfather Joey Strout Sr.

A celebration of life will be held by the family on Sunday November 21, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Belgrade Community Center for All Seasons at 1 Center Drive, Rt 27, Belgrade. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the family’s GoFundMe page to help aid in the costs accumulated during the process of memorializing Josh. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com