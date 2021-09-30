Joshua Michael Adams (1994-2021)

LIVERMORE – Joshua Michael Adams, 26, of Livermore, died unexpectedly late Thursday evening at his home. He was born in Lewiston, September 25, 1994, a son of Michael (Allen) and Ann (Williams) Adams and was a graduate of Rangeley Lakes Regional High School.

Josh had a liking to heavy equipment and motorsports at an early age, having worked with his father’s excavator before he could fit in the seat and winning the snodeo radar run in Rangeley at the age of 3. He also had his motorcycle license before he had his automobile license.

He loved motorsports ranging from go-karts, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, ATV’s, motorcycles and rollin’ coal in the super duty trucks. He was at times quiet but more than memorable to his friends, too numerous to mention, with joking around and infectious smile and laughter.

Josh adored children as he was a big kid at heart. He always went out of his way to recognize veterans when he could by making sure that he spoke to them thanking them for their service and would even buy their lunch or dinner. He also was an animal lover and loved his lab, Milo.

He will be forever loved by his father, Michael Adams (Debra) of Buxton; his mother, Ann Williams of Clermont FL; his sister, Kelsey of Clermont FL; paternal grandfather, Terry Morgan of Rangeley; paternal grandmother, Marie Adams of Oviedo, FL; maternal grandfather, Bernard Williams (Betty) of Chesterville; maternal grandmother, Pat Williams of Waterville. He is also survived by his beloved lab, Milo. He was pre-deceased by his grandfather Clayton Adams.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation Wednesday, September 29, 5 pm to 7 pm, at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. The family asks that in keeping with Josh’s love of animals and their ability to be therapy pets, that donations be considered in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.