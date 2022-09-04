Joyce Harris (1940-2022)

WILTON – Joyce Harris, 82, of Wilton, passed away on Aug. 28, 2022, following a brief illness.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1940, daughter of Sam and Elspet Johnson. Joyce was a graduate of Wilton Academy in the class of 1958. During her retirement, she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States in the big truck and camping at Dummer’s Beach with her husband Frank. She always loved the trips to Pemaquid and Old Orchard Beach.

Her greatest joy was her family and she loved being “Mim” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Spending Christmas Eve at her house, and her rolls and gravy on Thanksgiving were especially enjoyed by all, as she was a wonderful cook.

Joyce loved scratch tickets, going gambling with her lifelong friends Priscilla and Roberta, and taking rides to the head of the lake with her dog Buddy. Joyce will be missed by all who knew her. She faced a lot in her life, but she always wore a smile. She was so proud of her family.

Joyce is survived by her brother, David Johnson; her daughter, Pam (Patrick) Carleton; her son, Mike (Jen) Farrington; her grandchildren, Zach (Melanie) Carleton, Taylor (Jeff) Butterfield, Hailey (Nate Ray) Farrington, Shaleigh and Marena Trask, Chad Hutchinson and family; her great grands, Charlie Carleton, Olivia and Lincoln Butterfield, Aubree and Andrew Ray.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Susie; grandson, Jarrett; and her three husbands.

In keeping with Joyce’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.