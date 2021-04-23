Joyce Marion McCarthy Smith (1944-2021)

EAST DIXFIELD – Joyce Marion McCarthy Smith, 77, died in her sleep on April 19, 2021, and awoke in the arms of her Savior. She was born January 18, 1944, to Francis Barney McCarthy and Marion Mae Stinson.

She graduated from Wilton Academy in 1962.

Joyce and Calvin Carroll Smith were married on February 16th, 1962, in Rangeley, by Pastor Durgin. In 1963 they went to Colorado for two years where Calvin served at Fort Carson Army Base and their first child was born.

Joyce held various jobs over the years such as apple packing, shoe manufacturing, cleaning, and for the majority of her life caring for children.

Joyce was a member of the East Dixfield United Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and filled various other positions. She was a voracious reader, reading multiple books at a time, and having a naturally rich reading voice. She especially enjoyed studying history, particularly local history. She was a helpmate to Calvin around the farm from having her class B license to drive the pulp truck and hay truck; adding goats, chickens, and sheep to the menagerie, via the “Phone Mart” or through trades, and various adventures using older farming methods. Other activities she enjoyed were gardening and preserving her harvest. She was well known for her listening ear, by many who sat and visited at her table.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Calvin of 59 years; Children: Roderick and wife Mercy Smith, Laurel and husband Lee Walker, Suzanne Swett, Patrick and wife Melissa Smith, Grandchildren: Vincent Smith, Logan Smith, Colby Smith, Justin Walker and Candace Grassruck, Joshua Walker, Zach and wife Kirstin Smith, Ashley Walker, Elijah Walker, Savannah and husband George Cole, Chance Swett, Sabrina Smith and husband Colby Jepson. Great Grandchildren: Kinsley Walker, Niomi & Wyatt Smith, Matayiah Zitoli, Ryleigh Cole. Brother, Ronald McCarthy; Sister Beverly Bigelow, and Brother-in-law Gordon Bigelow.

A private graveside service will be held. For those who wish, a time of visiting and remembering will take place on May 6, 2021 at 3:30 on Joyce and Calvin’s lawn. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com