Joyce Sabins (1958-2023)

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Joyce Ellen (Flagg) Sabins, a longtime resident of Augusta, Maine, who passed away on July 22, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She leaves behind a legacy of love, creativity, concern for animal welfare, and a devotion to family and friends that will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Born in Avon, Maine on November 22, 1958, Joyce was a shining beacon of warmth and kindness. She was a passionate crafter who found joy in transforming ordinary materials into works of art. Joyce had a unique ability to infuse love and care into every handmade gift she created, that will be cherished by her family for generations to come.

Her faith was an integral part of her life, and she found great solace in attending church whenever she could. Her presence in the Central Church of Augusta’s congregation was a source of inspiration, and her prayers and support uplifted those around her in times of need.

Above all else, Joyce adored her family, especially her grandkids and one great-grandchild. Her family was the light of her life, and she relished every moment spent with them. Whether it was playing games, reading stories, or simply sharing laughter and love, time with her grandchildren brought immense joy to her heart. She leaves behind countless memories of holidays, family gatherings, and celebrations filled with warmth and togetherness.

Her departure leaves a void in the hearts of her family and friends that can never be filled, but we take comfort in the knowledge that she is now at peace, watching over us from above. In our time of grief, let us remember Joyce for her love of family, her appreciation for the beauty of nature (especially butterflies), and her unwavering faith. She taught us the value of family, the beauty of creativity, and the power of faith in the face of life’s challenges.

Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Marion Eleanor (Flagg) Smith (1961), her brother Darryl Smith (1961), her father, Clarence French Seavey (1978) and her first husband Stephen T. Wetmore (2021). She is survived by her former husband, Lewis O. Sabins, her daughter Sara (Flagg) St. Pierre: husband Donald and granddaughter Cheyenne (Learned) Fortin, husband Don Fortin and great-grandson Michael. Her son Anthony Sabins: wife Amanda (Crosier) and grandson Alexander. Her daughter Crystal Sabins and granddaughter McKenzie Glidden. Sisters Theresa Parker: husband Michael of Farmington, Carol Ann Dunn of Lewiston, and Darlene Berwick: husband Paul of California. Joyce will also be mourned by several aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Inn at City Hall, who she thought of as family and the tireless effort of the care givers and medical support team at the Eastern Maine Medical Center, specifically the ICU Department.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at CenterPoint Community Church in Waterville on August 26 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Protectors of Animal Lives Society (PALS), Winthrop Maine in her memory.

As we bid farewell to our beloved Joyce, let us carry her legacy forward by embracing the passions she held dear, cherishing our families, supporting the welfare of animals, and appreciating the beauty of the world around us. May her soul rest in eternal peace, knowing that her love will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.