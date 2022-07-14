Juanita Hand Allen (1958-2022)

AUGUSTA – Juanita Hand Allen, 63, of Jay, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta due to health complications surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 20, 1958 in Farmington, a daughter of Edward and Lillian (Smith) Hand. She attended schools in Farmington and later in Wilton where she went to work at Forster Manufacturing and then worked at the Strong Plant until they closed.

She enjoyed four-wheeling, fishing, camping, yard sales, auctions, and the ocean. She also enjoyed working at the Farmington Fair directing traffic. In 1993, she married her husband, Stuart in Wilton, where they raised five children until moving to Jay in 2003. Juanita enjoyed family gatherings winter or summer, whether it was a big meal or a cook out. She especially looked forward to the times when all the family relatives would get together for one big cookout.

Juanita loved to spend time with her grandchildren whether it was road trips, camping, or one of their ball games.

She is survived by her husband, Stuart of Jay; children, Jessica Vining (Jean) of Jay, Sarah Hand (Josh) of Wilton, Travis Vining (Brande) of Mexico, Daniel Allen (Mary) of Livermore, Nicole Allen of Wilton; sisters, Patti Quirrion of Jay, Veronica Tilton (Tim) of Chesterville; brothers, Edward Hand of Farmington, Larry Had (Barb) of Wilton; and Robert Hand (Kailin) of OK; many grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Beverly and Judy; brother, Roger; and two grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Maine General Medical Center for their great care and comfort they showed until the very end. Public graveside memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 11 am at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton, followed by a Celebration of life at her daughter, Sarah’s home, 122 Farrington Road in Jay. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.