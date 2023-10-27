Judith Bjorn (1934 – 2023)

FARMINGTON – Judith Flint Bjorn was born in Farmington in 1934, The eldest daughter of Rockwell and Polly Flint. She had two younger sisters, Jolene and Jill, and the three of them were affectionately known as the Flint Girls. The precocious girls had a fun childhood and spent much time together. They were not afraid to stir up a little trouble that would ultimately attract Polly’s attention. Luckily, they had their planned escape routes from the house in case Polly came looking, most notably the upstairs window, onto the porch roof and down the tree. It was not all joyous unfortunately as Judy’s father, Rock, passed unexpectedly when she was only eight years old. Judy was always known as the matriarch of the family and the beginning of that mindset likely started at that time. She was fiercely protective of her sisters and then later her own children and grandchildren. She was a quiet steady force in all their lives.

Judy graduated from Farmington High School and attended Becker Junior College. Shortly after school she met Richard Bjorn, and they were married in 1957. Richard’s job took them around the Northeast starting in New Hampshire, and then New Jersey and Portland. They ultimately settled back in Judy’s hometown of Farmington in 1968. In the meantime, they were blessed with three children, Rockwell, Julia and Jennifer. Judy was nonstop during this time, shuttling kids to football or cheer practice or gymnastics while also working at the newly formed Mt Blue High School. Judy was the secretary to the principal, most notably Stan Kierstead, for 21 years from 1971 to 1992. This is where her desire to protect and foster growth for young people truly manifested. She was well known for taking a tardy student and giving them a second chance before Mr. Kierstead learned of the behavior. She was beloved at the High School.

After retirement from Mt Blue Judy continued to be a force for kids in the community. She volunteered in Kathy Knights kindergarten class at the Mallett School. She often talked about “her kids”, those young students she watched grow into adulthood. As she aged, she would often comment that one of “her kids” had just been married or had a baby. It brought her great joy. One of her philanthropic projects in that time with Kathy was making sure each student was given a book to take with them when they left kindergarten. Her philanthropy would only grow.

Judy was a humble soul, but with a drive that was unmatched. She approached all things with a tenacity that belied her outward appearance. In her 40’s Judy took up running. She quickly became one of the fastest distance runners in her age bracket in the state of Maine. She competed all over the state and won many races. When the running stopped the walking began. It was a common sight to see Judy and her sister Jill walking through Farmington. There may have been a few stops along the way because the Flint girls were not afraid to chat with their friends and neighbors. A typical trip to Hannaford might take a while too. Judy also loved Dance and participated in dance classes into her early eighties. She was always nervous about the recital but as expected she shone and never missed a step.

As Judy settled into her golden years her focus was always family, young people and animals. She was very involved with her own Children who stayed local either in Farmington or Southern Maine. She adored her grandchildren and loved their visits and talked about them and what they were doing often. Abby, Emily, Matthew, Melissa, Jillian, and Annika were always the topic of conversation. She was even blessed with two great grandchildren, Charlotte and Amelia. Those who knew Judy well also knew of her fondness for cats. The many Georges, and most recently their beloved Fluffy. Fluff the cat that wandered to the house almost twenty years ago from the farm down the road and became a great source of Joy. In her later years Judy and Fluff would walk to the end of the driveway and back. Fluff aways a couple of steps behind.

Judy and her husband Richard were married for sixty-six years. They have had an incredible impact on the community both socially and financially. Judy’s philanthropy focused on youth. It is difficult to go to a public building in Farmington or Wilton without seeing their name. Judy, in her quiet, behind-the-scenes way, has had her own share as well. If you walk into the Farmington Community Center, UMF Education Center, UMF Fitness Center, the Farmington and Wilton Public Libraries and the Pierce House you will see her name. She also made significant investments in programs for Titcomb Ski Slope, and the Farmington and Wilton Rec Departments.

Judy Bjorn was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother (Meme) and great grandmother. She cared deeply for her family, her community, and her friends. She is a testament to a life well lived.

The Bjorn’s would like to extend a special thank you to Dulcy, Allison, Dianna, Kate and Kim for their amazing care of Judy. In Lieu of Flowers please consider a donation to Titcomb Mountain, c/o Farmington Ski Club, PO Box 138, West Farmington, ME 04992.

There will be a private graveside service for the family. Friends and Family are invited to drop in at the Bjorn’s home, 444 Titcomb Hill Road in Farmington beginning at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Centers of Farmington is honored to be caring for the Bjorn family and services.