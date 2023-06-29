Judith Dyer (1957-2023)

MADISON – Judith “Judy” Dyer, 65, of West Farmington, passed into eternal rest, Tuesday, June 27 at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Madison after a lingering illness.

She was born in Farmington, Aug. 17, 1957, the adopted daughter of Elmore A. and Edna M. York Holley. She attended Farmington schools and was a 1976 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. She also went to Beal College for one year. She worked at the Livermore Falls Advertiser for 25 years, retiring in 2002 due to declining health.

On June 18, 1983, she married Allen Dyer, and they made their home together in Farmington until his passing Feb. 21, 2022. Judy loved going to Pemaquid Point when she was able, enjoying the scenery as well as various seafood. She absolutely loved animals – every animal was special to her. She had many pets throughout her life, some of whom went to heaven, and they are greeting her when she gets there. Her latest four-legged friends were, Pumpkin, Queenie, Chowder, Wally, and Brownie. Brownie was known as her “tenant” as he lived in her basement.

Judy also loved music, especially classical music. She loved to listen to her friend Patricia Hayden play the organ at Old South, UCC, of which Judy had been a member since Jan. 23, 2011. She was predeceased by her husband, Allen; and her many pet friends. She is survived by her friend, Greg Rackliffe and his family who helped Judy navigate since Allen’s passing; and her friends at Old South Congregational Church in Farmington.

Judy requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered in her memory to Old South Congregational Church, 235 Main Street, Farmington, ME 04938 or do a good deed for someone, and only ask that they in turn, “pay it forward.” Graveside Committal Services for both Judy and Allen will be held at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Centers is honored to be caring for Judy’s final wishes and services.