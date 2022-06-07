Judy L. Barriault (1945-2022)

WILTON — Judy L. Barriault, 77, passed away quietly at her home in Wilton on June 2, 2022. She was born on March 30, 1945 in Fort Fairfield, daughter of Joe and Sarah (Sacovie) Meuse. Judy was employed at Mt. Blue Motel as a chamber maid for 22 years before retiring.

Judy was predeceased by her father, mother and five siblings; her boyfriend of 31 years, Lauriston P. Cochran Sr. and his son, Lauriston P. Cochran Jr.

Her final wishes are to have her ashes spread at her home, at a later date. Please contact Jason at 779-8096 for more information.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.