June K. Lane (1932-2021)

NEW VINEYARD – June K. Lane, 89, of New Vineyard, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born, April 19, 1932, the only child of Michael and Anna (Dumeny) Kershner and married Parker Lane July 3, 1955. Together they raised six children on their family farm. She was a hard worker, having worked at Emery’s Department Store, Farmington Shoe, IGA, Richard’s Florist, and Franklin Memorial Hospital, where she worked for over 30 years. In 1989, she helped her family with Lane’s Barnyard Friends, and she was well-known for her handmade mittens, paintings, gardening, and woodworking. She was always a great supporter of her children and grandchildren showing at fairs.

She is survived by her children, Martin and Becky Lane of New Vineyard, Michael Lane of New Vineyard, Ernest and Melinda Lane of New Vineyard, Cheryl and Andy Phillips of Phillips, Gail and Mark Stone of Weld, and Arty and Tammy Lane of Anson; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; She was predeceased by her husband, Parker; and a son-in-law, Niilo Sillanpaa, Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Tuesday 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Center, Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Gensel, officiating. Interment will follow at the New Vineyard Cemetery. The family will welcome friends at the farm for refreshments following the interment. Memories, a memorial video, as well as a funeral webcast may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts to Supper on the Table 4-H, 171 Brahmer Road, New Vineyard, ME 04956.