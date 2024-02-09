June Roberts (1920-2024)

NEW VINEYARD – “Up here on her hill in New Vineyard Maine, her home is all still and quiet again” June Wilson Roberts, born on July 19, 1920, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2024. June was born in North Jay Maine, the third child of Mr. and Mrs. Mathew Wilson. June attended Jay High School and graduated in 1938. She was married to Lawrence E Roberts of New Vineyard Maine in 1938 and together they had five children, four daughters and a son. She moved to New Vineyard in 1939 and lived at her home on Barker Road for the rest of her years on earth.

June was known for her dedication in all aspects of her life. She was a respected employee at Franklin Shoe in Farmington, Maine, where she was a fancy stitcher. June nurtured her family with the same devotion she applied to her work. She was a loving mother to her children and doted on her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. June’s spirit was evident in the way she embraced her hobbies. She was an avid poet, she once penned, “Happy Birthday 100 today, what do I do, what do I say. How does a 100-year-old act today? Does she laugh, shout, scream or pray? And thank the Lord for another day.” She had a deep love for nature, often spending time in her secret garden, or watching the birds with a fascinated gaze. June loved spending time at camp on Porter Lake in New Vineyard. She lived a life that was rich and full, guided by her funny and charismatic personality. She weathered the storm of life’s trials with grace and resilience, her will unbroken through wars and personal hardships. While her husband was away in the service, June ran the family farm, which included chickens, pigs, sheep, cows, and horses. She was a wood fanatic, using her chop saw to saw her winter supply of wood for her kitchen stove. Every time she went for a ride, she spotted wood, not flowers or pretty things. Her love for her family, her commitment to her work, and her spirited approach to life will forever be remembered by all who knew her. As June herself once said, “I have a good sense of humor. Maybe that’s what keeps me going. I’m still going strong, I’m still alive.” Let us keep her memory alive through our shared stories, laughter, and love.

June is predeceased by her parents, Mr., and Mrs. Mathew Wilson; her husband, Lawrence E. Roberts; her loving daughter, Beverly Oliver; her loving son, Lawrence E Roberts II; brothers, Woodrow Wilson and Mathew Wilson; sister, Gloria (Timer) Pomeroy. She is survived by her three daughters, Jean Bailey and family of Gray Maine, Patricia York and family of New Vineyard Maine, and Betty Ann Searles and family of New Vineyard Maine; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the New Vineyard Public Library, 20 Lake Street, New Vineyard Maine. At June’s request, there will be no public funeral. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine. As we bid farewell to June, we invite all who knew her to celebrate her life by sharing your memories and photos on her memorial page at dsfuneral.com.