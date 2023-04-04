Karen Phillips (1945-2023)

Karen Sue (Bangs) (Presby) Phillips, 77, of Brooksville, Florida passed peacefully on April 2nd, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Karen was born on April 13, 1945, the daughter of Charles and Grazia Bangs.

She was preceded in death by great grandmother Bertha Bangs, husband Roger Presby, father Charles Bangs, and mother Grazia Bangs.

She is survived by her husband Leslie Phillips of Brooksville, Florida, sisters Dereen Storer, of Avon, Maine, and Betty Jean Bangs, of Phillips, Maine, brother Charles Bangs of Elijah, GA, daughters Dana McEwan (and husband Don) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Leslie Flowers (and husband David) of Centerville, UT, and Eric Phillips and wife Angel of Windham, Maine in addition to 5 grandchildren Lunden Scheller of Chester, NJ, Hunter and Cody Flowers of Centervillle, UT, Owen and Brooke Phillips of Windham, Maine and 3 great grandchildren, Michael, Matthew and Madeline Scheller.

Karen was a doting wife, mother, and grandmother who always welcomed people into her home and her life. She had a wide range of interests from summer activities including camping and fishing to winter activities such as skiing and snowmobiling. Later in life she loved traveling with her husband Les. She spent most of her adult life in Avon and Phillips, Maine until she moved out of state with her husband Les, residing in Nashua, NH and later in Saratoga Springs, NY then back to Avon for a few years until they moved to their winter home in Brooksville, Florida and eventually relocating there permanently in 2018.

A service will be schedule for family and friends in Phillips, Maine later this summer.

In leu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Karen’s name: https://act.alz.org