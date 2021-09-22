Karleen (Beane) Daggett (1946-2021)

AVON – Karleen (Beane) Daggett, 74, passed away on Sept. 14 at her home in Avon, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 14, 1946 in Farmington, daughter of Richard Beane of Strong and Diana (Beane) Gilman of Strong. Karleen spent many of her years working as Head of Housekeeping. She most enjoyed fishing and spending time with family, and also enjoyed sewing and gardening.

Karleen is survived by her son, Mark Daggett of Avon; four granddaughters, Kristi Hawley of New Vineyard, Brooke Daggett of Freeman, Zoe Daggett and Hope Daggett of Avon; three great grandchildren, Blake Hawley and Bentley Hawley of New Vineyard; and Alexandrea Russo of Freeman; siblings, Kenneth Beane and wife Shirley of Strong, Peachie Tyler and husband David of Farmington, Gary Beane and wife Robin of Strong, Candy Flint and husband Bronk of Immokalee, FL; Jane Dunbar and husband Michael of Cape Coral, FL, Danny Gilman and wife April of North Fort Myers, FL. She was predeceased by her mother, Diana (Beane) Gilman; stepfather, Carl Gilman; father, Richard Beane; brother, Larry Beane; and sister, Brenda Eaton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Margie Toothaker Cancer Memorial Fund, 592 South Strong Road, Strong, ME 04938.

Graveside services will be held in Strong at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.