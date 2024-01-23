Katharine Wattles (1925-2024)

NEW VINEYARD – Katie Wattles, 98, passed away January 9, in Farmington, Maine. Katharine Ann Kurr was born February 12, 1925, in New York. Born to Fred and Suzanne (Burpee) Kurr. She grew up in Greenwich and Rye, New York, where she developed a love of horses and cherished her bicycle as a means to get around. She attended Wellesley University, graduating in 1948 with a degree in philosophy. In the late 1940’s she traveled to a lake house in Maine belonging to a family friend. While there she insisted on going out in the rowboat, despite the wind and recommendations to the contrary. Struggling in the boat, she was rescued by a handsome, young veteran, Lawrence Wattles. Several years later they married and moved to rural Maine, settling on a hundred-year-old farm in New Vineyard. The farm included cows, sheep, horses, pigs, chickens, cats, dogs, and kids. In New Vineyard they raised four children and grew and prepared most of their own food.

In addition to caring for the family and working on the farm, Katie worked as a secretary at Fred O. Smith Manufacturing in New Vineyard. Later she joined the University of Maine – Farmington in the dean’s office and financial aid, retiring in 1990. She had a great love of life and many hobbies which she pursued with enthusiasm and a competitive nature. She was a category 4 tennis player, winning singles, and doubles tournaments. For many years she bowled in a league and proudly displayed many prizes. She spent twenty years fishing all over Franklin County with her dogs, Perry and later, Mimi. She loved skiing and golf. She was an avid reader and played bridge and the piano. As she became less physically able, she began knitting hats and giving them away.

She was predeceased by Lawrence, her husband of 46 years. She is survived by her four children, Will Wattles and his wife Paula Wattles, Sophie Hayford and her husband Brad Hayford, Tenley Kent and her husband Jeff Kent, and Alden Wattles and his wife Ann Wattles. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and her brother David Kurr and his wife Joyce Kurr.

In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to the New Vineyard Public Library, PO Box 255, New Vineyard, Maine 04956.

Services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared at dsfuneral.com.