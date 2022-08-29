Katherine Wyman (1942-2022)



FARMINGTON – Katherine Wyman died on Aug. 23, 2022, after a long, dignified battle with dementia.

Katie was born on Jan. 30, 1942, and grew up near Porter Lake in New Vineyard, a place that she loved her entire life. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1961. In 1963, Katie married Allan Wyman from Strong, and they had two children, Carolyn and Stewart.

Katie was a special person, with an extraordinary work ethic and dedication to family, friends, and her community. She worked hard her whole life, starting as a teenager when she became the source of income for her mother and grandmother. She worked second shift at a local mill, full-time while still going to high school. Most of her working life was spent in banking. She worked in the same building in Farmington for close to 40 years, starting as a teller for First National Bank and ending as a regional vice president for TD Bank.

Katie was a leader in the Farmington community, volunteering for several organizations. She served as a longtime member of the MSAD 9 School Board, including several years as chairperson. She also served on the State of Maine Board of Education. Katie was a member of the Farmington Rotary Club for many years, and even portrayed Santa Claus at the Chester Greenwood parade one year.

Katie had an unlimited capacity for sacrifice and kindness. A better mother would be impossible to find.

She will be greatly missed by her surviving children and many others. She was predeceased by her husband Allan in April of 2021. The family would like to thank the caring staff from Androscoggin

Home Care and Hospice.

Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.