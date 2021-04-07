Kathleen E. Lovejoy (1944-2021)

Kathleen E. Lovejoy, 76, of Farmington, passed away March 30, 2021 at her home in Farmington. She was born July 25, 1944 in Farmington, the daughter of Theodore and Josephine (Pellegrini) Bates. She loved to be outdoors and in nature. She spent many hours camping, doing puzzles and watching racing.

In life we loved you dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else can fill. You are as free as a bird. You are outside at last. Do what you do and have yourself a blast.

Kathleen is survived by three daughters Stephanie Lovejoy, Susan Jones and her partner Mike Arsenault, and Leslie Wallace, two sons, Patrick Lovejoy and his wife Wendy and Theodore (TJ) Wallace, seventeen grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and a son-in-law Paul Eichholts. She was predeceased by two sons, Brett and Duane.

A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com