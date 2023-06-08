Kathleen Porter (1957-2023)

Kathleen Lorraine Carter Porter, a remarkable woman who embodied the qualities of ambition, humor, humility, and dedication, passed away on June 5, 2023. Born in Lewiston, Maine on May 14, 1957, Kathleen, or “Kathy” as she was affectionately known, brought joy and warmth to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Kathleen spent her life in service to others, dedicating over two decades of her career as a store clerk at Lepage Bakeries’ Country Kitchen in Wilton, from 1992 to her retirement in 2014. Known for her unwavering commitment and cheerfulness, she was well-loved by her colleagues and customers. Kathleen’s love for life extended beyond her work, as she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, fishing, tending to her flower garden, and caring for animals. A faithful attendee of the local church’s, Kathleen’s strong connection to her faith and community was evident in everything she did.

Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Susan Lemieux and husband Joseph, Stacy Couture and husband Keith; her father, Raymond Carter; brother, Kenneth Carter and wife Beverly; her sister, Kristeen Merchant, grandsons, Kyle Couture and wife Keegan and Trevor Couture, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother, Alberta (Kittredge)Carter; her husband, Randall Porter; her brother-in-law Jim Merchant.

To honor Kathleen’s memory, please consider making a donation to the Maine Cancer Society or Franklin County Animal shelter. We invite you to share your cherished memories of Kathleen and upload photos to her memorial page at www.dsfuneral.com, celebrating a life well-lived and the love she shared with all who knew her.

Services for Kathy will be on June 24 at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Hill Baptist Church, 195 U.S Route 2, Wilton, ME. A private burial will follow.