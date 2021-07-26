Kaye (Heath) Newell (1959-2021)

KINGFIELD – Kaye (Heath) Newell, age 62, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

She was born August 15, 1959 a daughter of Charles and Marjory Adele (Buck) Heath and grew up in her hometown of Phillips to two great and loving parents. During her school years at Mt. Abram Highschool she would meet her future husband and partner-in-crime Walter Newell and move to Kingfield.

A kind and caring woman who would go above and beyond to help others at the drop of a hat, her hobbies through her time in life ranged from the simple art of quilting, quiet days at home reading a myriad of books to being part of the brain trust of her husband Walter’s racing team to becoming a photographer for the many generations of racers around the local tracks of Maine.

She is survived by her husband Walter Newell, whom she shared many wonderful years; her only son Joseph Newell; brother Robert Heath and his wife Carrie; brother-in-law Charles Newell and his wife Crustal; sister-in-law, Lori Marchetti and her husband Mike; sister-in-law, Terri Wills and her husband Stanley; many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; father-in-law Donald Newell; and mother-in-law Doris (Meldrum) Newell.

Public graveside services will be held Monday, August 23 at 1 p.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery, Kingfield. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to Stitches in the Snow, in care of Danielle Mathieu, PO Box 249, Kingfield, ME 04970. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.