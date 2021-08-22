Kaye L. Olmstead (1933-2021)

NEW SHARON – Kaye Lydia Olmstead, 87, passed away with family and friends by her side, on Aug. 9, 2021, in Farmington.

She was born on Sept. 3, 1933, in Broadalbin, N.Y., daughter of Neal Olmstead and Marjorie Wilbur Shaw. Kaye graduated from Broadalbin (NY) High School and College of St. Rose in Albany, N.Y. She was a lifelong employee for the state of New York, working her way to a supervisor position in the Department of Criminal Justice.

Kaye was an avid reader and enjoyed golf, animals, NY Times crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy, and traveling. Her love of animals was only exceeded by her strong love of family and friends. With her outgoing personality and wit, she was loved by all who knew her. A friend and confidant to the end. Her light and beauty will always remain in our hearts.

Kaye is survived by her daughter, Kelly Ann Dilello (Joseph Pietri) of New Sharon; three loving brothers: Gary Shaw (Penny) of Marion, N.Y., Garth Shaw of Broadalbin, N.Y., and Gale Shaw (Katherine) of Kissimmee, FL; two grandchildren, Jada Carero of Indiana, and Caleb Churchill of Tennessee; five great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren; several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind numerous devoted and loving friends; and her beloved friend and caretaker, Shirley Hutchins of Farmington.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, David Olmstead; beloved special friends, Louise Covatta and Betty Phillips.

The family wants to extend a special thanks to Deb Burchfield, NP, and James and Kristen of Androscoggin Hospice.

In keeping with Kaye’s wishes, there will be no funeral, but a small celebration of life for close friends and family will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.