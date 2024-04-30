Keith Brooks (1931-2024)

FARMINGTON – Keith M. Brooks, 92, of Jay, Maine, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2024, at Pinewood Terrace Assisted Living Center. He was born in Farmington, Maine on December 17, 1931, to Clinton and Leona (Grose) Brooks.

He married Leona Bryant on January 13, 1951, and they started their lives together in Wilton, Maine until 1954, when they purchased a farm at Bean’s Corner in Jay, Maine. They had a livestock business for over 50 years. Keith and Leona always enjoyed working, playing and doing things TOGETHER for a lifetime. Keith cared for Leona tirelessly as her health declined and she became more dependent on his assistance around the home. During a recent visit to the nursing home to see Leona, as Keith was preparing to leave, he put his arm around Leona, gave her a kiss and said, “I love you Chief”. “Mother” and “Chief” were nicknames often used by Keith in affectionately communicating with Leona.

As a youngster Keith earned pocket money with several “small business” pursuits. Using his bicycle, he delivered the GRIT paper to customers in the Dryden area, earning $0.03 per paper. He would purchase bottles of soda from the local grocery store, and with donated ice from Harold Farrington’s ice house, cool the sodas, and carry them in a cart to the sawmill in Dryden, where they were sold to employees during break and meal time. Keith also raised meat rabbits which he sold to local customers.

At age twelve, Keith worked part time for a local livestock dealer. He quickly took a liking to buying, selling and trading livestock, mainly cattle. Riding his bicycle to area farms, Keith would buy newborn bull calves a.k.a. bob calves. On weekends his dad would remove the back seat from the family car, and together they traveled to the farms to pick up the calves that Keith had purchased during his weekly bicycle runs. The calves were then sold and shipped to the stockyards in Brighton, MA. While attending high school at Wilton Academy, Keith convinced his dad to purchase a pickup truck. Together with some of his school mates in the Wilton Academy woodworking shop, a cattle body was made for the pickup, launching a career as a livestock dealer. After purchasing the farm in Beans Corner, Keith purchased a larger Studebaker truck. With the assistance of a local blacksmith and carpenter, a new cattle truck body large enough to haul four to five beef critters and several bob calves was built. Twice-weekly trips were made to the stockyards in Brighton, MA, to market the cattle. This continued for several years until more local packing houses and markets opened in Maine. With Leona’s assistance they also operated Brooks Rollin’ Market, a small pickup meat cart with a slide-in box equipped with drawers and trays to hold meat. On Friday nights and Saturday, Brooks Rollin’ Market could be found, parked along Main Street Wilton, where customers purchased fresh butchered beef. Ground beef sold for $0.60/lb., pot roast for $0.75/lb., and steak for $0.90/lb.

Keith was a licensed auctioneer for several years conducting many estate and farm dispersal sales. In 1965 he became a rural letter carrier. Leona then got her CDL license so she could drive the cattle truck to haul livestock. As the sons became of driving age, they too assisted in driving the livestock truck.

Keith was a member of the North Jay Grange and Bean’s Corner Baptist Church. He also served on the board of Franklin Savings Bank.

Keith made time for a game of cribbage whenever he could, enjoying games with friends and family. He also enjoyed reciting several Pine Tree Ballads by Holman Day at grange meetings, and gatherings with friends and family.

Keith enjoyed hunting and fishing. He particularly liked rabbit hunting with his two beagle dogs, Lady and Bobo. For many years the family spent a week’s fishing vacation in early June at Bull Dog Camps in the Forks, ME, owned and operated by the Orff family of Wilton, ME. Enchanted Pond was a brook trout fishing haven. Many great memories with Ruel and Hazel were made at Bulldog Camps.

Keith and Leona enjoyed traveling in Canada with family and friends, especially Cape Breton and Prince Edward Island. In 1992 he retired and they spent their winters in Spring Hill, Florida, for several years where other friends and family from the Jay, Wilton and Farmington area also resided as snowbirds. As a retiree, Keith enjoyed walking and could often be seen walking along the roadsides around Bean’s Corner, while gathering discarded cans and bottles. Consistent with his childhood cash earning pursuits, the cans and bottles were carefully counted, placed in trash bags, and delivered to a redemption center, only on Thursday, when an additional $0.01 per bottle and can was paid. He claimed and recycled over sixty-thousand cans and bottles.

Keith is survived by his wife of 73 years; three sons, Emerson (Nancy), Clinton (Pam), and Thomas (Beth); seven grandchildren, Kristal, Amanda, Rebecca, Curtis, Christopher, Alison, and Ashlee; eleven great-grandchildren, Lexi, Brittney, Kyle, Chance, Connor, Haylee, Julia, Noah, Brooke, Brady, and Serenity; one great great-grandchild, Cashton; a sister, Sylvia Richards; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Warren and Bill Riggs.

Funeral services will take place in the fall at the family lot in Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Pinewood Terrace Activities Fund, 136 Rosewood Drive, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared in Keith’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Keith Brooks is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.