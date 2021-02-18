Keith G. Kading (1935-2021)

FARMINGTON – Keith Gordon Kading, 85, who was born in Sioux City, Iowa and lived most of his life in the Sacramento, Calif. area, until moving to Farmington, Maine in December 2019 passed away peacefully at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, on Monday afternoon, Feb. 8, 2021.

Keith was born on May 3, 1935 to Ralph C. Kading and Bernice E. Bolin Kading. Keith had a twin brother who passed away shortly after they were born. In addition to his twin, Keith had seven other siblings.

Pursuing his educational interests was a lifelong goal for Keith. He graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City with a degree in Education. He began his career at Folsom High School in Folsom, California as a math teacher. He also coached football, basketball, and track. He enjoyed watching his sons participate in high school and college sports and always had some wisdom to share. While working, Keith attended the California State University at Sacramento in the evenings to obtain his master’s degree in Education. After obtaining his degree, Keith was offered the position of principal of a newly constructed Junior High School, W.E. Mitchell in Rancho Cordova. Keith went on to work for the Folsom Cordova Unified School District for 35 years. The California Mathematics Council was a big part of Keith’s work life. He served as their president for many years and enjoyed helping students with math.

Keith married E. Gayle Van Brasch in 1954 and had three sons. He and Gayle divorced in 1972. Keith enjoyed spending time with his family and telling stories of the past. He particularly enjoyed attending the large annual family reunion in Lake Havasu, Arizona. At the end of 2019, Keith moved back to Farmington, Maine. His eldest grandchild, Tiffany Allen, became very close to him as she works as the social services director for the senior care living center where he resided. It was a blessing for her to see and provide him comfort daily when others could not during the extraordinary trying 2020 calendar year.

Keith is survived by many; son, Kelly Kading and his wife Nancy Barrows Kading of Farmington; son, Kevin Kading and his wife Kristy Kading of Shingle Springs, Calif.; son, Kent Kading and his wife Ann Kading of Sammamish, Wash., and 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Keith had eight siblings. Surviving him is his brother Glenn Kading, brother Gene Kading and wife Barbara, sister-in-law Eileen Kading, sister Dolores (Dode) Siglin, brother Leroy Kading, and brother Richard Kading.

He is predeceased by his sister Eleanor Chervek and her husband Jerry, sister-in-law Margie Kading, brother Wayne Kading, and brother Kenneth Jerome Kading.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.