Keith Parker (1937-2023)

Keith E. Parker, 86, of Portsmouth, NH, formerly of York Harbor, ME passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Keith was born in Phillips, Maine on July 24, 1937 and he spent his school years in Farmington, graduating from Farmington High School in 1955. He joined the US Air Force and served from 1955 to 1959.

Keith was a pilot at Delta for over 30 years. He truly loved flying not only for work but as a hobby as well. He was an avid photographer who enjoyed traveling, gourmet cooking and hosting parties, skiing at Sugar Loaf in his younger years and wintering at his fly-in home in Spruce Creek, FL.

Surviving family members include his wife, Audrey Parker of Portsmouth; son, Justin Parker and his wife Kim McLeod of Portland, OR; sister, Sheila Cotton and her husband Jeff of Lake City, CA and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents Alfred and Glenice Parker, his brothers Quinn, Jeffrey and Tim and his son Jordan Parker.