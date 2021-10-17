Kellie R. Kamens (1963-2021)

MADRID – Kellie R. Kamens, 58, of Madrid Township, passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2021, surrounded by those whom she loved.

She was born on July 9, 1963 in Southington, Conn., the daughter of Theodore “Bud” E. Richmond, Jr. and Doris D. Douglass. She graduated from Terryville High School in 1981 and entered the work force, as she was a natural in sales and customer service, both of which she continued through her entire life.

She was an extremely hard worker, though she will say the best and most important success of her life was raising her daughter, Chelsea. Kellie, much like her father, was a lover of nature and all animals, spending each morning feeding “her” birds.

Her family finds comfort knowing she was met at the Rainbow Bridge by her beloved Polly, and grand-pups, Memphis and Waylon.

Kellie is survived by her daughter and significant other, Chelsea Dee Kamens and Chas Harkins of Conway, S.C.; mother, Doris Richmond of Phillips; sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Dale White of Madrid; brother and sister-in-law Curtis and Tina Richmond, of Wilmot, N.H.; brother and sister-in-law Douglass and Karen Richmond, of Madrid; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and very good friend, Jeff Wing and her “baby,” Annie, of Madrid.

She is predeceased by her father, Theodore “Bud” E. Richmond, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her home, 2 Schoolhouse Road, Madrid, Maine on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. Donations in memory of Kellie can be sent to: The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, D.C. 20037; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.