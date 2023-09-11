Kelly Sabin (1968-2023)

LIVERMORE – Kelly Jane Sabin, 55, of Wilton passed away unexpectedly, Friday, September 8, 2023, in Livermore as a result of a car accident. She was born July 8, 1968, in Farmington, the daughter of Steven and Sherry A. Sabin. She was a proud and lifelong resident of Wilton, graduating from Mount Blue High School with many athletic achievements and a legacy of scrappy self-defense. She continued her education at Vermont Technical College, earning an associate in architectural drafting, which led her to building and design opportunities worldwide. Cougar Pride brought her back to Mt. Blue High School as a Drafting Instructor in the Foster Tech program where she found lifelong friends among some trusted colleagues. Many of her students’ report finding safety, motivation, and confidence from what she brought to the learning environment and their career successes provided tremendous satisfaction to her, through the rest of her life.

Kelly would say her greatest “achievement” was being the mother of Bradley Jackson. A child who incarnates all her talent and intensity as well as the intellect and massive loyalty of his protective father, Charles Jackson. Kelly danced with her son at his recent wedding to his beautiful and brilliant wife, Rachel. She was so proud.

Never moderate, Kelly deserved her reputation for rallying: a team during a championship, a friend during discouragement, or jumping back to her feet when taken-out by the big waves of life.

She had too many friends to responsibly list: sandbox friends who remained true to the end, recent travelers, and her best friend Valerie Webb, who always provided her with a soft place to fall.

Kelly’s bucket list included long camping trips with cherished companion Harry Dakin. Kelly is also survived by her beloved son, Bradley Jackson and wife Rachel, her father Steven Sabin and wife Christine. Sister, Janice Sabin (Lance Adams), Stepbrother, Shawn Newcomb (Melissa). Stepsister Cindy Soucy; stepsister, Kathy Barker (Mike). Former sister-in-law: Bernadette Mills. Nieces and nephews: Darby Rose-Lin Sabin, Allen Bence, Michelle Doubet, Camille and Emmiline Luncsford, Patty Haggan, Bryan Barker, Owen and Alex Soucy, Alyssa Newcomb. Her cousins and their respective children: Amanda Berry (Todd); cousin Jon Downing (Shelby); Ron Taylor (Joyce) Dawnlynn Taylor; Terri Taylor (Mike).

Kelly was predeceased by her Mother, Sherry Barker; Stepfather, Fred Barker; Brothers Paul and Billy Sabin; Aunt and Uncle Laurilyn and Harvey Sabin; Cousin, Danny Taylor.

We suspect Kelly may have personalized an “ice-shack-designed” room in Our Father’s Mansion; the doors of which may be opened by a humble prayer. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.