Kelsey J. Whitely (1993-2021)

FORT KENT – Kelsey Jane Whitely, 28, died May 27, 2021, on her way home from work in a tragic car accident.

Kelsey was born on April 11, 1993 in Lewiston. She graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 2011. She continued her education at University of Maine at Fort Kent and graduated with a degree in nursing and was currently enrolled in a master’s program with her goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.

She would light up a room with her beautiful smile and kind nature. Former co-workers said that she was a firecracker, full of energy, and knew they’d have a great day when she worked. She loved being a nurse, but her greatest love was her family.

She is survived by her husband, Ricardo Whitely, and her daughter Jacelynn Mae, 4, and her son Javaughn Thiago, 3 months old; mother Traci Yeaton Trzop, father Junior Trzop, sister Taylor Barnaby (Miguel), sister Dominique Trzop, nephew Leomar Barnaby and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her fathers Jeff Hollingdale, Kevan Murray and grandparents, David and Bonnie Yeaton.

Her children were her everything. She loved being a mom and was a natural. Her beautiful soul will forever shine through her children.

The celebration of life will be held at St. John Vianney Parish, 26 E Main Street, Fort Kent on Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m. followed by a gathering at Riverside Park located next to the church.