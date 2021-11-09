Kenneth Bruce Eaton (1948-2021)

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – Kenneth Bruce Eaton, “Kenny” Age 73 of Lehigh Acres, FL passed away on October 31, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Kenny was born in Farmington Maine on July 1,1948 to Elmer R. and Lorraine E.(Ouellette) Eaton. He was the second of seven children. He attended the Fairbanks School. In 1966, Kenny left Maine to go to Florida do marry the love of his life Brenda Louise Beane. They raised a son, Kenneth Bruce and a daughter Diana Lorraine. He worked at GH Bass, in construction, and then spent the rest of his career at U-haul. Kenny was a man with a great sense of humor who could often be heard telling a tall tale and making others believe his stories. He could always make others laugh. Kenny loved to tinker on automobiles, small engines and anything with a motor. He was a man of great faith and was active in his church for many years.

His greatest joy came from his family. He was a very proud “Ampie” who passionately loved all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kenny was predeceased by his parents and wife. He is survived by his son Kenneth Eaton and wife Lisa of Lehigh Acres; his daughter, Diana Carver and husband Mike of Lehigh Acres; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Ricky Eaton and wife Carolyn of Industry, Bobby Eaton and wife Brinda of Farmington, Bonnie Ladd and husband Al of Farmington, Patty Ladd and partner Sonny Child of Farmington, Royce Eaton and wife Joanna of Cherryfield, Sally White and husband Chris of Farmington; and many more family and friends. At the request of Kenny and his family there will be private family gatherings.