Kenneth H. Rockwood, DVM (1941-2023)

FALMOUTH – Dr. Kenneth Henry Rockwood, age 82, died of complications of Alzheimer’s disease on April 3, 2023 in Falmouth, ME.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Marcia Morton Rockwood, of Falmouth, ME; his daughters and sons-in-law, Melora and Eugene Hurley of Millis, MA, and Amanda Rockwood and Corey Noel of Gorham, ME; his three grandchildren, Caela and Hayden Hurley and Lillianna Noel; his older brother and brother-in-law, Donald Rockwood and Bruce Cook of Mashpee, MA.

Kenneth was born March 9, 1941 in Attleboro, MA to parents, Lillian and Clinton Rockwood of Norfolk, MA. He attended Norfolk County Agricultural School from 1956-1959. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Stockbridge in 1961. His pursuit of a career devoted to the well-being of animals took him to Manhattan, Kansas. He graduated from Kansas State University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1969 with a doctorate degree in Veterinary Medicine and a masters in Dairy Nutrition. He was licensed to practice in Colorado, Kansas, Massachusetts, Ohio and Maine. In 1975 he established his practice on Rt 2 in Farmington, ME where he practiced for over 40 years. His family and friends will always remember him as a humble, sweet, and fun-humored person.

A private memorial service is scheduled for the end of April. The family would like to thank Legacy Memory Care for their support, compassion, and kindness in Ken’s final months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association.

