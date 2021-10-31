Kenneth R. Jones, Jr. (1947-2021)

TEMPLE – Kenneth Roland Jones, Jr., 74, of Temple, died on Oct. 25, 2021, as a result of his dangerous occupation as a logger in the Maine woods he loved. Kenny loved his vocation, served his customers with integrity, and he had years of experience and skill. Yet, all the expertise could not prevent the hazards that his job presented.

Kenny was born on Oct. 20, 1947, in Farmington, the first of five sons born to Kenneth R. Jones, Sr. and Sylvia Davis Belden. Four sons lived to adulthood and survive their eldest brother.

As a child, Kenny’s education would begin in the one room Temple Schoolhouse on the intervale where he would lug water and stoke the wood fires as one of the older students. He then attended the Village School in town and later the new school which now serves as the Temple Town Hall. In 1966, Kenny graduated from Farmington High School and shortly afterwards enlisted in the United States Army for service in Vietnam.

His childhood leadership experiences and military training would prepare him as an Army captain aboard a PBR or Patrol Boat, River. The boats were also called Riverine or Pibber. The mission was patrolling thousands of miles on the Mekong River Delta in Vietnam. These boats were considered small at 32 feet long, heavily armed, fast gunboats. His boat would often insert and extract SEALS as well as dignitaries behind enemy lines. At the end of the war, he removed the tattered American flag from the ship, his commanding officer voicing objection. The flag came across the seas to Temple as a symbol of his service, the loss of one boat, five men, and the country he proudly served.

After his discharge, he attended Unity College and received an associate’s degree in forestry and graduated in 1971.

On Oct., 2, 1971, he married his lifelong love and soulmate, Kelly Ann Sweetser at the Methodist Church in Farmington. They would make a home together for 50 years in the community of people they loved and served together.

Every year Kenny and Kelly prepared a Christmas celebration at the Temple Town Hall with every detail from crafts, food, piñatas and gifts as they poured into both sides of the family. These memories will be held dear by all the children for years to come. Kenny so loved his nieces and nephews, enjoying their antics, and urging them to more.

Kenny kept in close contact with his friends from grade school, and beyond. Whether it was a competitive game of golf or excelling as an avid hunter, he enjoyed their company, loved their families, and celebrated their success as well as mourned their losses. November hunting days at the camp in North New Portland was a yearly event with the best of hunting buddies, where for five years straight, Kenny was the only one to get a buck.

Friends meant traveling and Kenny could often be seen studying maps in preparation for the navigation it would take to arrive at their destination. They visited friends in Germany, as well as friends and family in the states. Their road trip across country to Alaska with his brother Lonny and wife Starr was another highlight of life and travel.

Kenny is survived by his wife Kelly, brother Lawrence (Lonny) and wife Starr of Florida, brother Doug and wife Shery of Farmington, brother Leon and wife Janet of Lubbock, Texas. He also leaves behind the Sweetser clan he loved as well as all the nieces and nephews who adored him.

Kenny was predeceased by his grandparents, his parents, his brother Gerald, a nephew Jacob Jones, a niece Amanda Sweetser, sister-in -law Crystal Sweetser Tufts, and sister-in -law Sandra Sweetser Conlogue.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A Memorial Service will follow at noon. Light refreshments will follow.