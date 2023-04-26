Kenneth Whitney (1941-2023)

NEW PORTLAND – Kenneth Robert Whitney, 82 passed away unexpectantly April 19, 2023 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Maine, with his family by his side.

He was born on February 10, 1941, in Farmington, the son of Robert and Marion (Ladd) Whitney. He attended schools in the Farmington area. Ken joined the Army as a young man and obtained his GED. He was attached to the 642 Engineer Company at Ft. Devens MA and then the 7th Transportation Group in VA. Ken was an important part of the Secret Service and motor cade for President Gerald Ford before his retirement as a Staff Sargeant from the US Military with several achievements and awards. After his retirement Kenny worked for Lonestar Transportation, out of TX until 1996.

Ken married Janice Sargent Poulin, the love of his life, on October 9, 1993 in Kingfield ME. While living in New Portland he was a valued citizen volunteering his time as New Portland Selectmen, was a member of the New Portland Fire Department for many years, and was Vice President of the Double B Equine Rescue, which was a passion for him. In his spare time, he had a hay business that he tended to two days a week that required him to go to Canada.

His favorite pass time was his love for horses, Nascar, Fords and his dog Toka, this showed in all he did.

He is survived by, wife; Janice Whitney; brothers Glendon Whitney, Harold Whitney, and Alan Whitney. Sons; Terry Smith and wife Diane, Bryan Whitney and wife Michelle, Kenneth (Scooter) Whitney Jr, and daughter Ginna Hymel and husband Mike. Step-sons Kip Poulin and Fiancé’ Ginny Pray, Joseph Poulin and wife Donna, Step daughters Cindy Shoppe and husband John, Theresa Poulin and partner John Anderson, Tina Poulin and Tammy Hatch and husband David. Grandchildren; Jacob, Julia, Jordan, Michael-Jade, Cody, Jessica, Daniel, Sarah, Kristine, Adam, Joshua, Danika, Kyle, Tia, Jenica, Logan, Olivia, Ben, Tiffany, Great Grand Children Addison, Peyton, Tucker, Wyatt, Owen, Aliyah, Daruis, Tiana, Kylie, Brynn, Maverick, and Hallie. and many nieces and nephews He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Marion Whitney and daughter Teresa Bookmen.

There will be public visitations Saturday April 29, 2023 from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am with Rev. John Gensel officiating. Graveside committal prayers will follow at Gay Cemetary on South Strong Road with Military honors.

A reception will follow at Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME 04938.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Double B Equine Rescue, 997 W Mills Rd., Industry, ME 04938.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Services, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938