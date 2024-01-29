Kenneth Williamson (1998-2024)

KINGFIELD – The Williamson Family and the Sorel Family are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kenneth Donald Williamson, age 25 on January 24, 2024. He was born on October 7, 1998, in Williamsburg, VA but moved with his family to Maine when he was 12.

Kenny, as he was affectionately called, had been living for the last 7 years in Kingfield, Maine with Megan Sorel, his partner in life and in love, and the rest of his Sorel Family.

Kenny studied Commercial Arts at the Mount Blue Regional High School and graduated in 2017. After graduation he happily worked at Bowley and Brook for several years. He later discovered his affinity for the cannabis industry and spent the last few years employed by Caniba Naturals.

Anyone who met Kenny, quickly learned that there were always laughs to be shared. Kenny was a guy who embraced life with open arms and an open heart. He believed in the importance of spending time with family and friends, and he took his personal and professional commitments seriously. He was a proud member of the Elks and the founder of the High Flyers Corn Hole Club. He was quite the fashionista and an avid collector of ball caps, sneakers, coins, and glass ware. The only thing that made him happier than driving his car at the speed of sound, was spending time with the love of his life, Megan.

Kenny leaves behind his partner in life, Megan Sorel; his parents: Aaron and Cynthia Williamson; his second parents: Tim and Bridget Sorel; his brothers: Robert (Esther and son Ezra) Kurek, Aaron Williamson, Jr., Timothy Williamson; his sister: Sylvia (fiancé Matt) Williamson; his grandparents: Robert and Betty Addison, Kathy (predeceased by Jay) Williamson; his uncle: Bryan (Carol sons Erick & Nick) Williamson; his aunt: Kristen (Adam sons Henry and Xander) Mason; his cousins: Chris Appel, Cara (Jacob children Charlotte and Jaybre) Epps, Christen (children Cayden and Aubree) Appel; and many, more aunts, uncles, and cousins; his best friends: Isaac, Mitch, Corey, Sean, Ian, Degan, Wyatt , Gannon, Nate, Jed, Nick, and Callie, the many “moms and dads” that considered Kenny a son, and the many friends that Kenny called his extended family.

Family and friends are invited to Kenny’s visitation on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 2:00pm-4:00 pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. where at 1 pm on Friday, February 2, his funeral service celebrating his life will be held. Please visit Kenny’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com to share stories, reflections, words of sympathy and love. Honored to be caring for the family of Kenneth “Kenny Williamson is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.

A Go-Fund-Me has been created at gofund.me/7f468a9f.