Kermit Bryant (1940-2023)

JAY – Kermit Wesley Bryant, 83 of Jay, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 26, 1940, the son of the late Lauriston and Arlene (Tweedie) Bryant.

Kermit married Paulette Stanley and together for 60 years they made a home together, raising their children in Jay. He worked for the International Paper for over 38 years as a papermaker. When Kermit wasn’t working, he found great enjoyment in racing Homer Pigeon’s with Central Maine Pigeon Flyers for over 60 years. He was a kind and gentle man with a dry wit about him. A man of many talents and master of all. He was a devoted husband and family man and will be missed terribly.

He is survived by his wife Paulette and their daughters, Vickie Heath (Greg) and Judi Noll (Tim), his brother, Clarence Bryant, special nephews, Peter Bryant and Mike Roy, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Ginger Marie and his brothers, Robert, Lawrence, and Donald.

Interment will take place in the Spring at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton.